NatWest Group plc Sells 75 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,282.33 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,282.70. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

