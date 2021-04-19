Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rises By 48.0%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

MITFF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

