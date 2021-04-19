Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Halma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.