L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $223.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

