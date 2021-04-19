$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

