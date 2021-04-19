Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target at $45.56

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

APYRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $33.79 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.