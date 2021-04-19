Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $42.63 million and $1.63 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00662172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.