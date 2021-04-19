Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $836.23 million and $20.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00007258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00280423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.00686245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.58 or 0.99369517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.00877080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.