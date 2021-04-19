iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $441.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.52. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $214.58 and a 52 week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

