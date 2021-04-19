The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.25 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

