Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 205,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

