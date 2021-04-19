Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,133,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.