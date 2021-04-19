American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $248.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $228.91. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

