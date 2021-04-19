Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,648,000.

SCHA stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

