Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $300.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day moving average of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.86 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

