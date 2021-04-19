Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $191.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

