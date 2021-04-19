YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,354 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

