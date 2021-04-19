NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.01676860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00555514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014295 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004403 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

