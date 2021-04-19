Morgan Stanley Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $41.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in US Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.