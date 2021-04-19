Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $278.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $244.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

