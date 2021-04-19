Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $149.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

