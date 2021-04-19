Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 172,451 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 315.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 217.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 47,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 32,654 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,292,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,574,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

