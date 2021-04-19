Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Cap of $905,261.26

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Beacon has a market cap of $905,261.26 and $9,669.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00032969 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,622,935 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

