Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $17,531.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.05 or 0.00457153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002244 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

