Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $59.81 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

