Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

EVLO stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

