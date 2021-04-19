Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Decreases By 19.9%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 884,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

