Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Decreases By 19.9%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 884,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.
In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
