NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NURO stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

