Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $148.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.