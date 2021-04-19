Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE TYL opened at $448.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.