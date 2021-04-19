Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

