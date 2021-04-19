Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 232.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

