TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.44

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 86311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

