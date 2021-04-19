Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1.36 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00280436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.00693143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,353.54 or 0.99832622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00879413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

