W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. CL King lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

NYSE:GRA opened at $64.78 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.48 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.