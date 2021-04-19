Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Appian by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Appian by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Appian by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Appian by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $135.23 on Monday. Appian has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

