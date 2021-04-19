Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

PDD opened at $132.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.63. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

