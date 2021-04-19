Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.