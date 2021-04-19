Clarus Group Inc. Invests $296,000 in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

