Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $484,000 Investment in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKX opened at $20.85 on Monday. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

