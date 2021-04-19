Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ADM stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.