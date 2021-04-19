215,431 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. American Outdoor Brands accounts for about 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 1.54% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOUT. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

AOUT stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

