400,000 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Akoustis Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.