8,292 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

