Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

