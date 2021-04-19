Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

NYSE:NET opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777,920 shares of company stock valued at $60,352,605 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

