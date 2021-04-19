SVB Leerink Raises Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $64.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

ZNTL stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

