NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.4% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 57.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 94,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

