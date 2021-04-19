Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $554,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $246.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

