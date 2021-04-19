General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.